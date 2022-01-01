Meet a Badger: Rick Schaab

I attended UW Madison from Aug. 1977 to Dec. 1981.
What did you major in and what degree did you receive?
I received a BSIE in Industrial Engineering from the School of Engineering.
What is your hometown?
Milwaukee, WI.
What did you do career-wise after graduation?
After graduating in December 1981, I accepted a sales Engineering position with Schneider Electric (Square D Company at the time). Schneider Electric is a major manufacturer of electrical equipment with locations around the world. I worked out of the Peoria, IL sales office. In December of 2003 I accepted a technical sales position with Springfield Electric, a regional Schneider Electric distributor and currently work out of the East Peoria branch.
Please share a memory of your time at UW.
So many good memories of UW. Gifted teachers, beautiful surroundings, Hoofers ski trips, political awakening, lifelong friends.
How would you describe your UW education?
While attending UW Madison I enjoyed meeting friends on Friday afternoons to listen to local bands at the student centers and lakeshore quads. It was a lot of fun. The football games were great too.
How would you describe your education at UW?
What I enjoyed about my education at UW Madison was the diversity of the student body and the quality of the facilities a large university can offer. I was able to meet people from all over the world and learn about their cultures. This benefited me in my technical sales career because I have been involved in projects with companies outside the USA. The engineering department provided knowledgeable professors and teaching assistants to guide me in my studies using state of the art facilities. I was well prepared when I graduated from the university.
What do enjoy about being a member in our alum chapter?
I enjoy meeting the alum members to watch football games and attending the scholarship dinners. It was great to meet the promising scholarship winners that will be attending UW Madison this year.