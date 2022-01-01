Meet a Badger: Brittany Miller ’00

1. What is your hometown?

Pearl City, Illinois

2. Which years did you attend the UW?

I attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison from 1996 to 2000.

3. What was your major and what degree did you obtain?

I have a double major bachelor of arts in behavioral science and law, as well as women’s studies.

4. Where do you live now?

I live in Washington, Illinois, with my husband, Matt, and our two sons, Miller and Weston.

5. Describe your current job and career path.

I have worked in the field of child welfare and education as well as been a stay-at-home parent. I am also involved in local government.

6. What is your favorite Badger memory?

Many of my memories include my involvement with Delta Delta Delta sorority. When the Badgers made it to the Rose Bowl in January 1999, several of us waited for hours in a line that snaked around the Kohl Center to get our lottery number for the student ticket sales. Once tickets were secured, we made arrangements for a bus trip across the country to watch the game. We enjoyed our time traveling together, got to visit several sites along the way (including an early morning Grand Canyon stop), and watched a Badger win.

7. How would you describe your education from the UW?

The university instilled in me its own aspiration to “encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.” At the UW, I was encouraged to be an open-minded, critical thinking, lifelong learner.

8. What is your involvement with the WAA: HOI Chapter?

I previously served as philanthropy chairperson. I loved being a part of bringing fellow Badgers together to do good in our community. It was exciting to be a part of the team that established our standing relationship with Ronald McDonald House. I definitely enjoy the opportunity to come together with other alumni to celebrate the UW.

9. Do you have any hobbies? If so, please describe one.

My family and I enjoy traveling and following the Badger team when possible.