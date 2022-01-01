Keeping Up with the Students!
Congratulations to the following HOI scholarship recipients who made the Dean’s List in the fall semester:
- Byron Buck – Washington, IL
- Carsyn Barber – Normal, IL
- Madison Thatcher – Moline, IL
- Miller Calhoun – Urbana, IL
- Olivia Peters – Normal, IL
- Tyler Gibson – Tiskilwa, IL
In addition, the following students from the HOI chapter area also made the Dean’s List: Adam Hanson, Allia Lin, Allison Sniff, Anna Hasselmann, Ava Stone, Caleb Alter, Carly Lundry, Caroline Renn, Caroline Williams, David Liang, Eli Johnson, Eliza Loechl, Georgia Kundrat, Hannah Holmes, Hari Kumarakrishnan, Jack Donahue, James Julich, Julia Moravec, Kai Ebata, Lauren Brahm, Lauren Humphrey, Logan De Lacy, Miah Ferracuti, Morgan Beghtol, Morgan McCartney, Natalie Nelson, Nishemezwe Diane, Quinn Anderson, Rory Donahue, Shay Doty, Sita Vakkalanka, Sofia Brown, Tatum Pyszka, and Taylor Walter.