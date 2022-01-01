Heart of Illinois Chapter Spirit Award

The WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter recognizes chapter members for exceptional volunteer efforts over the years to support and champion the chapter and their service to alumni. Their notable engagement has played a key role in the Heart of Illinois chapter’s continued success from the chapter’s founding to our current status as a Bascom Chapter. We were excited to recognize Tim Hasler ’01 as the HOI Chapter Spirit Award winner for his multiyear commitment as the chapter’s Founders’ Day chair. After organizing the event for three years, it finally happened!