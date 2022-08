We are running out of superlatives to describe the generosity of our incredible Badger alumni family! It has become simply mind-blowing! For the sixth event in a row, the WAA: HOI Chapter stormed to victory raising more than $20,000 in scholarship funds from 106 donors for the best and brightest students from the area who have a demonstrated financial need. We can’t thank you enough for your donations to future Badger students to enable them to attend one of the best universities in the world!