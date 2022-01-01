Congratulations to Rhodes Scholar Finalist Qianyun (Lexi) Luo!

Current WAA: HOI Chapter scholarship recipient Qianyun (Lexi) Luo x’22 continues to affirm our wise selection and the recognition of her potential! What follows is the press release that was issued by the University of Wisconsin.

University of Wisconsin–Madison senior Qianyun (Lexi) Luo reached the final stage of competition this year for the Rhodes Scholarship, one of the most prestigious and selective undergraduate academic honors in the world. Lexi, of Bloomington, Illinois, is majoring in biochemistry and statistics. “To make it to the finalist stage is a tremendous honor — only the most elite students can claim this accomplishment,” says provost Karl Scholz. “We are so proud of Lexi and all she has achieved during her time with us. I know she will go on to do remarkable things in her career.”

Luo has conducted cancer research for more than three years in two labs, earning co-authorship on three publications. Since her freshman year, she has worked with Professor Randall Kimple, director of cancer biology and translational medicine in the Department of Human Oncology at UW–Madison, researching a possible mechanistic pathway to induce radiation sensitivity in head and neck cancer. Luo also conducts research in immunology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas under Assistant Professor Alexandre Reuben.

Because of her strong research skills and leadership abilities, Luo was selected to serve as an undergraduate teaching assistant for the Introduction to Biochemistry course and as a peer group leader for the advanced Biochemical Methods course. She serves as a tutor with the Greater University Tutoring Service, a facilitator with the student-run Peer Learning Association, and an academic mentor with the Center for Academic Excellence.

Luo has earned numerous prestigious awards. In 2021, Luo was named a national Goldwater Scholar and Astronaut Scholar. Both awards support U.S. students who show promise of becoming part of the next generation of STEM research leaders.

“Lexi has embraced a rich set of learning opportunities here at UW–Madison, pursuing cutting-edge research and community service,” says Julie Stubbs, director of the Office of Undergraduate Academic Awards, who assisted her through the application process. “She is committed to a career in biomedical research and has the potential to become a leader in her field. We were proud to have her represent the university in the Rhodes competition.”