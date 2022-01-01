Bascom Chapter Award Recipient

At the 2022 Badger Leaders Conference held in Madison on June 23–24, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association recognized the 20 highest-achieving chapters in the world, and we are proud to say that the WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter met the highest bar of Bascom Chapter for a remarkable 10th year in a row! In addition, the HOI chapter was recognized for its outstanding achievements and service to alumni in “Giving Day Social Media and Stewardship.”