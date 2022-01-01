Bascom Chapter Award Recipient

At the 2022 Badger Leaders Conference held in Madison on June 23–24, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association recognized the 20 highest-achieving chapters in the world, and we are proud to say that the WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter met the highest bar of Bascom Chapter for a remarkable 10th year in a row! In addition, the HOI chapter was recognized for its outstanding achievements and service to alumni in “Giving Day Social Media and Stewardship.”
When being recognized along with other notable chapters from New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Singapore, British Columbia, Mumbai, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, it speaks volumes about the dedication and teamwork of alumni from the HOI area to achieve such notable results. Chapter president, Mark Rein ’84, and chapter VP, Barbara Maldonado ’00, were on hand to accept the award on behalf of the chapter.