2018 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter

Fred Joers

Fred Joers was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While growing up he enjoyed spending summers working on the family dairy farm in Norwalk, WI and hunting and fishing on family vacation land near Neshkoro, WI. In 1980, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering, with an emphasis in structural engineering.

Upon graduation, Fred began working for the Corps of Engineers, where he is presently employed in his 38th year. Fred’s career began in the Corps’ structural design section working on design, analysis and preparation of plans and specifications for large navigation, flood control, and environmental restoration projects. He was the project engineer leading multi-disciplinary teams on large civil works projects. Corps assignments included emergency relief efforts with major flooding in California, the Loma Prieta earthquake, and Hurricane Katrina. Fred served as the flood engineer for the Northern Illinois area assisting in the recovery on multiple Mississippi River flood events.

After serving as Chief of the Rock Island District structural design section, he began a career with the Inland Navigation Design Center (INDC). Fred started as a technical manager and is now the Director for the INDC where they provide engineering, design and analysis for new locks, as well as rehabilitation and major maintenance nationwide for the U.S. inland navigation system. Recently, Fred served with the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (PIANC), leading a group of international engineers which resulted in publishing the first comprehensive report on mitre gate design and operation in August 2017.