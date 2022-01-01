2022 Forward Award – Maria Ontiveros ’12

Our 2021 Badger of the Year (BOY), Maria Ontiveros ’12, keeps racking up the awards! In addition to being the youngest ever BOY recipient, Maria was recognized by WFAA as a Forward Award recipient. The Forward Award (formerly the Forward under 40 Award) acknowledges rising stars in various fields who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea through an emphasis on service, discovery, and progress. Alumni within 15 years of graduation who have demonstrated exceptional early-career achievement and a positive impact on their professions or communities are eligible for this award. As one of only seven recipients in 2022, Maria continues to set a high standard for her service to others by developing dozens of new businesses in the Latin community in the Quad Cities area.