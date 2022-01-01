Meet a Badger: Jenelle Deatherage ’00 MPT’03

Which years did you attend UW?
I attended UW from 1995-2000 for my undergraduate degree in Exercise Science and 2001-2003 for my Masters in Physical therapy.
What is your hometown?
My hometown is East Peoria, IL.
Describe your career.
I am currently a sports medicine physical therapist with UW Health. I work with active people of all ages to help them rehabilitate after orthopedic injuries and surgeries. My main area of specialty is working with injured runners, but I enjoy seeing a variety of patients with different interests.
Describe a fond memory of your years at UW.
My fondest memories at UW are of winning Big 10 Championships with my teammates on the cross country and track team. I was fortunate to be part of a very hardworking and talented group of women. I also met my husband in physical therapy school. He was my anatomy dissection partner. :)
How would you describe the education you received at UW?
I cannot imagine a better place to get an education. UW was the perfect fit for me. I felt it was the best combination of challenging academics and a supportive learning environment with plenty of fun mixed in.
What would you tell prospective students who are considering UW?
I would say to anyone considering UW that you won't regret deciding to become a Badger. UW Madison is such a special place, it's hard to put into words.