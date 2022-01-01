Meet a Badger: Anthony Heddlesten ’07

Anthony was raised on a farm outside Pleasant Grove, Minnesota and attended UW from 2004 to 2007, earning a degree in Civil & Environmental Engineering. He now lives in Riverdale, Iowa with his wife, Kyla and son, C.J.

What are you doing now, career-wise? ​

75% of the time, I'm an engineer and floodplain mgr. in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Section, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District; the other 25 %, I'm the Peoria Flood Area Engineer (and USACE). I also serve as City Councilman for Riverdale, Ia. ​

Describe a fond memory of your time at UW.

I was in an urban planning class, and we had to do a paper on some major urban planning feat. My best friend was an exchange student from England and we were talking about the Chunnel that connects England and France. As I was researching it, I saw that the father of the Chunnel was a professor somewhere in the UK. On a whim, I shot him an email asking some basics about the project, just thinking there MIGHT be a chance I'd get a response from him before my paper was due. About 30 minutes later I received a phone call from England. It was Sir Peter Hall himself. Just a total “geeking out” engineer moment for me!

How would you describe your education at UW? ​

It's been life changing. I had everything from mega classes to a landfill design class with only 2 students. I am still in close contact with several of my professors. What a resource to have a building full of PhDs available to answer questions for you 10 years out of school!! I'm very grateful for my required extracurricular courses that pushed me outside my boundaries.