Bascom Chapter Distinction

Bascom Chapter status is conferred upon chapters whose extraordinary efforts have distinguished them. Each year, WAA designates chapters that excel at providing support to incoming students and local alumni as Bascom Chapters, a designation that recognizes their meaningful contributions to Badgers living in their areas and for making a positive impact in their communities. Bascom Chapters represent the highest tier of WAA alumni chapters around the world.

The Heart of Illinois Chapter is very proud to be an 10-time recipient of the Bascom Chapter award. In less than 2 years after the chapter's founding, our chapter received our first Bascom award for the years 2011-2012 and has been a recipient each year since that time. Less than 20% of all alumni chapters qualify as recipients of this distinguishing honor.