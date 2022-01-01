Skip Navigation

Badger of the Year Awards

Local Alumni Recognition

The Badger of the Year Award recognizes local alumni who have represented the university positively through success in their profession, community service initiatives, or volunteer activities.

2022 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Nicole Robertson '96

2021 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Maria Ontiveros ‘12

2019 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Dr. Dianne Gardner Renn

2018 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Fred Joers

2017 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Cindy Dermody

2016 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Barbara J. Wilson, PhD

2015 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Sara L. Rusch

2014 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Robert D. Espeseth

2013 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Peter Donis

2012 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Kathleen McKinney

2011 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter Glenn Herold

