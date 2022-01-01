Local Alumni Recognition

See how the Heart of Illinois Chapter and its team members work to go above and beyond, exemplifying the Badger way and making a difference in their communities. You can see their Badger spirit shine through from Badger of the Year awards to our Spirit award and overall Bascom Chapter distinctions.

Alumni in the Heart of Illinois recently recognized

Nicole Robertson

Recognizing local alumni who have represented the University of Wisconsin–Madison positively through their profession, community service, and volunteer activities, the WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter is pleased to announce the 2022 Badger of the Year: Nicole Robertson.

Born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Nicole fell in love with UW–Madison during a visit to the campus as a potential transfer student. Nicole achieved a bachelor of science degree in 1996 and found her calling in public health. She earned a master’s degree in public health, with an emphasis in health education and health administration, at Portland State University in 1999.

Nicole currently works for the American Cancer Society (ACS) as senior manager of Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships for Central/Southern Illinois. Prior to joining ACS, Nicole was a clinical associate faculty member and associate program director at the University of Illinois College of Medicine–Peoria. She directed a special curricular program for medical students that focused on the intersection of health equity and innovation to reduce health disparities for the most under-resourced and vulnerable populations. She maintains a faculty appointment and continues to teach students about social/structural determinants of health and population health approaches to care.

Nicole also serves as the vice-chair of the Central Illinois Friends Board of Directors and was appointed in 2021 as co-chair of the Health and Human Services Subcommittee of the Peoria City-County Joint Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. She is a member of the Illinois Public Health Association and the American Public Health Association.

Maria Ontiveros

Our 2021 Badger of the Year (BOY), Maria Ontiveros ’12, keeps racking up the awards! In addition to being the youngest ever BOY recipient, Maria was recognized by WFAA as a Forward Award recipient. The Forward Award (formerly the Forward under 40 Award) acknowledges rising stars in various fields who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea through an emphasis on service, discovery, and progress. Alumni within 15 years of graduation who have demonstrated exceptional early-career achievement and a positive impact on their professions or communities are eligible for this award. As one of only seven recipients in 2022, Maria continues to set a high standard for her service to others by developing dozens of new businesses in the Latin community in the Quad Cities area.

Anthony Heddlesten