

Wisconsin Alumni Association Heart of Illinois Chapter believes in giving back to our community. Serving others is key to not only being a good citizen, but to being a true Badger! Check out ways we're connected to serving others.

Wisconsin Alumni Association Heart of Illinois Chapter Announces Philanthropic Partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois

December 2020

Philanthropic Update

Many thanks to our returning board member and new philanthropy chair, Aimee Dluski ’96, and her family for delivering meals from the WAA: HOI Chapter to the families and patients at the Ronald McDonald House over the holidays. Thank you to Tom, Grace, Bella, and Gabby for their assistance! Also, thank you to Basta’s of Peoria for the wonderful Italian food that our chapter was able to provide!

September 19, 2018

In an ongoing effort to be a conduit for volunteering on behalf of the Wisconsin Alumni Association Heart of Illinois Chapter, the board of the HOI Chapter is excited to announce the formation of a partnership with Ronald McDonald House (RMH) Charities of Central Illinois. The chapter will identify service opportunities that match the interest and skills of our membership with the needs of our partner. RMH broke ground on September 18th at the site of a new Peoria location that is set to open at the end of 2019. The facility is expected to serve approximately 700 families a year.

Pictured from left to right, Saad Jaka RMH Board and WAA-HOI Board Member, Kelly Thompson CEO RMH Charities of Central Illinois, and Brittany Miller WAA-HOI Philanthropy Chair at September 18th Ground Breaking Ceremony.