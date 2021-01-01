Meet the Crew!

The Heart of Illinois Chapter Board members are a fun-loving group of Badger alumni that enjoy a good time, good food, and lots of laughter.
If you see us out and about, don't hesitate to say "Hi!", and ask us about our upcoming events and how you can get involved. It's easy to join in the fun!
President: Mark Rein, ’84
Major: BS in Chemistry, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Profession: Retired from Caterpillar, Global Emissions Compliance Manager
Vice President: Rich Tinaglia, ’77
Major: Political Science / Theater
Profession: Retired from State Farm Insurance – Insurance Consultant
Secretary: Cindy Dermody, ’81
Major: BS in Consumer Science
Profession: Director of Development at Peoria Notre Dame High School
Treasurer: Jim Curtis, ’86
Major: BS in Geology & Geophysics
Profession: Environmental Geologist with Illinois Department of Transportation in Springfield
Scholarship Committee Chair: Dianne (Gardner) Renn, ’02
Major: PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis
Professor: Associate Professor, College of Education, Illinois State University
Scholarship Committee Chair: Terri (Beller) Benson, ’69
Major: BS in English Secondary Ed
Profession: Retired Guidance Dean from the Springfield Public Schools
Scholarship Committee: Fred Benson, ’69
Major: BA in Psychology
Profession: Retired Attorney partner from Feldman Wasser Draper & Benson
Scholarship Committee: Dan Robertson, ‘94 and ‘98
Major: BS in Molecular Biology and MD, Doctor of Medicine
Profession: Pediatric Surgery, OSF Healthcare, Children’s Hospital of Illinois
Philanthropy Chair: Aimée Dluski, ’96
Major: Behavioral Science and Law, Criminal Justice certificate
Profession: Attorney
Founders Day Chair: Tim Hasler, ’01
Major: Dairy Science & Agronomy
Profession: Sales Effectiveness Manager, Pioneer Hi-Bred Int’l/Corteva Agriscience
Alumni Recognition: Barbara Maldonado, ’00
Major: BA in Political Science
Profession: Client Services Manager, Caterpillar, Inc.
Website Administrator: Shayne (Hauser) McCartney, ’95
Major: BS in Consumer Science
Profession: Sr. Marketing Director, Growth & Retention, OptumRx
Social Media Coordinator: Michelle Weiss, ’11
Major: BS in Mathematics
Profession: 2nd Grade Teacher, Dunlap Elementary School
Memorabilia Procurement Manager: Lori (Battista) LaFond, ’99
Major: BS Psychology / Women’s studies and MS educational psychology
Profession: School Counselor, Peoria Public Schools
Champaign Representative: Tony Rein, ’60
Major: BS in Mechanical Engineering
Profession: Retired Plant Engineer and Plant Manager
Champaign Representative: Mike Sargent, ’64
Major: BS in Economics and Geology
Profession: Geologist for the IL State of Geological Survey
Champaign Representative: Robert Espeseth, ’52 and ’56
Major: BS Landscape Architecture and MS in Regional Planning
Profession: Retired Chief of Planning, Deputy and First Directors of various Parks and Recreation Departments
Peoria Representative: Kevin Weiss, ’11 and ’19
Major: BS in Mechanical Engineering & Astronautics and MS in Engineering in Engine Systems
Profession: Engine Development Engineer for Caterpillar
Peoria Representative: Jeff Klein, ’91
Major: BS Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Profession: Engineer, Harley Davidson
Quad Cities Representative: Anthony Heddlesten, ’07
Major: BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering
Profession: Civil/Environmental Engineer, US Army
Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, IL