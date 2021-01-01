Meet the Crew!

The Heart of Illinois Chapter Board members are a fun-loving group of Badger alumni that enjoy a good time, good food, and lots of laughter.

If you see us out and about, don't hesitate to say "Hi!", and ask us about our upcoming events and how you can get involved. It's easy to join in the fun!

President: Mark Rein, ’84

Major: BS in Chemistry, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Profession: Retired from Caterpillar, Global Emissions Compliance Manager

Vice President: Rich Tinaglia, ’77

Major: Political Science / Theater

Profession: Retired from State Farm Insurance – Insurance Consultant

Secretary: Cindy Dermody, ’81

Major: BS in Consumer Science

Profession: Director of Development at Peoria Notre Dame High School

Treasurer: Jim Curtis, ’86

Major: BS in Geology & Geophysics

Profession: Environmental Geologist with Illinois Department of Transportation in Springfield

Scholarship Committee Chair: Dianne (Gardner) Renn, ’02

Major: PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis

Professor: Associate Professor, College of Education, Illinois State University

Scholarship Committee Chair: Terri (Beller) Benson, ’69

Major: BS in English Secondary Ed

Profession: Retired Guidance Dean from the Springfield Public Schools

Scholarship Committee: Fred Benson, ’69

Major: BA in Psychology

Profession: Retired Attorney partner from Feldman Wasser Draper & Benson

Scholarship Committee: Dan Robertson, ‘94 and ‘98

Major: BS in Molecular Biology and MD, Doctor of Medicine

Profession: Pediatric Surgery, OSF Healthcare, Children’s Hospital of Illinois

Philanthropy Chair: Aimée Dluski, ’96

Major: Behavioral Science and Law, Criminal Justice certificate

Profession: Attorney

Founders Day Chair: Tim Hasler, ’01

Major: Dairy Science & Agronomy

Profession: Sales Effectiveness Manager, Pioneer Hi-Bred Int’l/Corteva Agriscience

Alumni Recognition: Barbara Maldonado, ’00

Major: BA in Political Science

Profession: Client Services Manager, Caterpillar, Inc.

Website Administrator: Shayne (Hauser) McCartney, ’95

Major: BS in Consumer Science

Profession: Sr. Marketing Director, Growth & Retention, OptumRx

Social Media Coordinator: Michelle Weiss, ’11

Major: BS in Mathematics

Profession: 2nd Grade Teacher, Dunlap Elementary School

Memorabilia Procurement Manager: Lori (Battista) LaFond, ’99

Major: BS Psychology / Women’s studies and MS educational psychology

Profession: School Counselor, Peoria Public Schools

Champaign Representative: Tony Rein, ’60

Major: BS in Mechanical Engineering

Profession: Retired Plant Engineer and Plant Manager

Champaign Representative: Mike Sargent, ’64

Major: BS in Economics and Geology

Profession: Geologist for the IL State of Geological Survey

Champaign Representative: Robert Espeseth, ’52 and ’56

Major: BS Landscape Architecture and MS in Regional Planning

Profession: Retired Chief of Planning, Deputy and First Directors of various Parks and Recreation Departments

Peoria Representative: Kevin Weiss, ’11 and ’19

Major: BS in Mechanical Engineering & Astronautics and MS in Engineering in Engine Systems

Profession: Engine Development Engineer for Caterpillar

Peoria Representative: Jeff Klein, ’91

Major: BS Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Profession: Engineer, Harley Davidson

Quad Cities Representative: Anthony Heddlesten, ’07

Major: BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering