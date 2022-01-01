The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Heart of Illinois Chapter's purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison's positive impact on the world.

Welcome to the WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter! Our chapter comprises 52 counties in central Illinois and the neighboring portions of eastern Iowa. We are a volunteer organization dedicated to establishing closer contact with UW–Madison, encouraging qualified young people to attend the UW, awarding scholarships to local students who become Badgers, promoting the best interests of the university, and celebrating Wisconsin traditions.