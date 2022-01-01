The Green County Chapter is a network of local alumni who work together to provide scholarship funds to local students who will attend the UW. Since 1976, our chapter has awarded more than 350 scholarships to graduating seniors from Green County. We host two fundraising events each year: a 5K run and our annual Founders’ Day event.
