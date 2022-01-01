Give to Local Scholarships

Supporting the Ouisconsin Idea

There are three ways for you to actively support the Ouisconsin Field Research Scholarship that will benefit University students and promote meaningful academic interaction between France and the University of Wisconsin.

1. Make a donation

Give online: Follow the below link to the University of Wisconsin Foundation on-line giving page. Be sure to designate your gift to our "Ouisconsin Scholarship Fund" in the gift note field on the form. (The form accepts both USD and EUR.)

Wisconsin Foundation Giving Page

Give by check: Please send all checks made payable to the UW Foundation to the following address and be certain to designate the funds to:

Ouisconsin Scholarship Fund

University of Wisconsin Alumni Association

650 North Lake Street

Madison, WI 53706 – USA

The UW Foundation will send you a confirmation letter of your donation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

2. Attend a Ouisconsin Scholar showcase event

Above and beyond financial contributions, our chapter hopes to encourage an exchange of ideas between alumni and scholars who receive Ouisconsin funding. These informal and fun events allow alumni to gather and learn more about current research at the University.

3. Wear the Ouisconsin Idea

Show support for the Ouisconsin Idea and make a fashion statement all at the same time! Following several trials we can safely report that these tees make phenomenal gifts.