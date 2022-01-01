Give to Local Scholarships

Supporting the Ouisconsin Idea
There are three ways for you to actively support the Ouisconsin Field Research Scholarship that will benefit University students and promote meaningful academic interaction between France and the University of Wisconsin.
1. Make a donation
Give online: Follow the below link to the University of Wisconsin Foundation on-line giving page. Be sure to designate your gift to our "Ouisconsin Scholarship Fund" in the gift note field on the form. (The form accepts both USD and EUR.)
Wisconsin Foundation Giving Page
Give by check: Please send all checks made payable to the UW Foundation to the following address and be certain to designate the funds to:
Ouisconsin Scholarship Fund
University of Wisconsin Alumni Association
650 North Lake Street
Madison, WI 53706 – USA
The UW Foundation will send you a confirmation letter of your donation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
2. Attend a Ouisconsin Scholar showcase event
Above and beyond financial contributions, our chapter hopes to encourage an exchange of ideas between alumni and scholars who receive Ouisconsin funding. These informal and fun events allow alumni to gather and learn more about current research at the University.
3. Wear the Ouisconsin Idea
Show support for the Ouisconsin Idea and make a fashion statement all at the same time! Following several trials we can safely report that these tees make phenomenal gifts.
Every dollar/euro raised for the scholarship is matched by the Wisconsin Alumni Association, meaning that for each t-shirt you buy, you add 20 dollars to the scholarship fund.