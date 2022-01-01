Student Scholarship Recipients

The Fox Valley chapter has a long tradition of awarding scholarships to local high school graduates, in the last 5 years alone we have awarded 43 students over $70,000 to help them start their journey in Madison. This year we welcome 10 new students from our 4 county area.
The scholarship committee received 111 applications, with the students representing 27 high schools in our four county area. All demonstrated academic excellence, school and community engagement, and a passion to attend the UW!
The Chapter is committed to continue to offer scholarships to future Badgers. Businesses and individuals are invited to make a single or sustaining donation to the Fox Valley Chapter Scholarship fund. Learn more about how you can support scholarships on our chapter website or by contacting foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com.
2021 Scholarship winners:
- Arisai Alamilla, Appleton East High School
- Lindsey Larson, Appleton West High School
- Kung Lee, Hortonville High School
- Quintin Longland, Kaukauna High School
- Rona Lor, Appleton West High School
- Michael James Mathusek, Winneconne High School
- Rachelle Navarro, Kimberly High School
- Antone Posselt, Hortonville High School
- Lofton Putzer, Appleton North High School
- Maggie Salm, Appleton North High School
2020 Scholarship winners:
- Alexis Bakken, Little Chute High School
- Sabrina Brooks, Omro High School
- Jordan Devries, Appleton High School East
- Justice Moore, Kimberly High School
- Carter Norton, Winneconne High School
- Grace Rogers, Neenah High School
- Julia Walters, Fox Valley Lutheran
2019 Scholarship winners:
- Alexandra “Allie” Ho, Kimberly High School
- Corinne Banks, Menasha Senior High School
- John Terlap, Neenah High School
- Alexander Grey, Oshkosh West High School
- Michelle Thao, Oshkosh North High School
- Morgan Monty, Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Lauren Vande Walle, Appleton West High School
- Lucy Morris, Appleton North High School
- Macey Hechel, Appleton North High School
- Logan Kroes, Appleton North High School
2018 scholarship winners:
- Emma Pott, Kimberly
- Samira Barti, Oshkosh North
- Matilyn Duin, Hortonville
- Erika Dorow, New London
- Lucas Adrian, Fox Valley Lutheran
- Kevin Pritzl, Appleton West
- Tiffany Yang, UW Fox Valley
- Marshall Thao, United American Hmong Association