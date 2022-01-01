Skip Navigation

Student Scholarship Recipients

Fox Valley Chapter

The Fox Valley chapter has a long tradition of awarding scholarships to local high school graduates, in the last 5 years alone we have awarded 43 students over $70,000 to help them start their journey in Madison.  This year we welcome 10 new students from our 4 county area.

The scholarship committee received 111 applications, with the students representing 27 high schools in our four county area.  All demonstrated academic excellence, school and community engagement, and a passion to attend the UW!

The Chapter is committed to continue to offer scholarships to future Badgers. Businesses and individuals are invited to make a single or sustaining donation to the Fox Valley Chapter Scholarship fund. Learn more about how you can support scholarships on our chapter website or by contacting foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com.

2021 Scholarship winners:

  • Arisai Alamilla, Appleton East High School
  • Lindsey Larson, Appleton West High School
  • Kung Lee, Hortonville High School
  • Quintin Longland, Kaukauna High School
  • Rona Lor, Appleton West High School
  • Michael James Mathusek, Winneconne High School
  • Rachelle Navarro, Kimberly High School
  • Antone Posselt, Hortonville High School
  • Lofton Putzer, Appleton North High School
  • Maggie Salm, Appleton North High School

2020 Scholarship winners:

2019 Scholarship winners:

  • Alexandra “Allie” Ho, Kimberly High School
  • Corinne Banks, Menasha Senior High School
  • John Terlap, Neenah High School
  • Alexander Grey, Oshkosh West High School
  • Michelle Thao, Oshkosh North High School
  • Morgan Monty, Weyauwega-Fremont High School
  • Lauren Vande Walle, Appleton West High School
  • Lucy Morris, Appleton North High School
  • Macey Hechel, Appleton North High School
  • Logan Kroes, Appleton North High School

2018 scholarship winners:

  • Emma Pott, Kimberly
  • Samira Barti, Oshkosh North
  • Matilyn Duin, Hortonville
  • Erika Dorow, New London
  • Lucas Adrian, Fox Valley Lutheran
  • Kevin Pritzl, Appleton West
  • Tiffany Yang, UW Fox Valley
  • Marshall Thao, United American Hmong Association

