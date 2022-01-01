Student Scholarship Recipients

The Fox Valley chapter has a long tradition of awarding scholarships to local high school graduates, in the last 5 years alone we have awarded 43 students over $70,000 to help them start their journey in Madison. This year we welcome 10 new students from our 4 county area.

The scholarship committee received 111 applications, with the students representing 27 high schools in our four county area. All demonstrated academic excellence, school and community engagement, and a passion to attend the UW!

The Chapter is committed to continue to offer scholarships to future Badgers. Businesses and individuals are invited to make a single or sustaining donation to the Fox Valley Chapter Scholarship fund. Learn more about how you can support scholarships on our chapter website or by contacting foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com.

2021 Scholarship winners:

Arisai Alamilla, Appleton East High School

Lindsey Larson, Appleton West High School

Kung Lee, Hortonville High School

Quintin Longland, Kaukauna High School

Rona Lor, Appleton West High School

Michael James Mathusek, Winneconne High School

Rachelle Navarro, Kimberly High School

Antone Posselt, Hortonville High School

Lofton Putzer, Appleton North High School

Maggie Salm, Appleton North High School

2020 Scholarship winners:

Alexis Bakken, Little Chute High School

Sabrina Brooks, Omro High School

Jordan Devries, Appleton High School East

Justice Moore, Kimberly High School

Carter Norton, Winneconne High School

Grace Rogers, Neenah High School

Julia Walters, Fox Valley Lutheran

2019 Scholarship winners:

Alexandra “Allie” Ho, Kimberly High School

Corinne Banks, Menasha Senior High School

John Terlap, Neenah High School

Alexander Grey, Oshkosh West High School

Michelle Thao, Oshkosh North High School

Morgan Monty, Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Lauren Vande Walle, Appleton West High School

Lucy Morris, Appleton North High School

Macey Hechel, Appleton North High School

Logan Kroes, Appleton North High School

2018 scholarship winners: