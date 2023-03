Support local students!

Our chapter awarded eleven $2,000 scholarships to area high school seniors who will start at UW–Madison in the fall of 2022. Scholarships are at the heart of our mission, and we can’t do it without your help! Give to the Fox Valley Alumni Scholarship Fund. Help us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW–Madison! All proceeds will go to deserving local students attending UW–Madison