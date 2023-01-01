Logan Kroes

Hometown: Appleton, Wisconsin

Why UW–Madison?

I have a personal and a logical reason why I chose UW Madison. My older sister went to UW–Madison, so I have many memories of eating at many places on State Street, feeding ducks in Lake Mendota, and getting late-night snacks from the Insomnia Cookies food truck. I also chose UW–Madison because I believe it is the most prestigious school that is right here in my home state of Wisconsin.

What are you interested in studying?

I am considering double majoring in computer sciences and history. I am pursuing computer sciences because I am very much a science and math person, and it has a very promising job outlook in the coming years. History is a more personal interest of mine, and I am very intrigued about what happened in the past and how it connects to what’s going on today.

What is one key thing you have learned or experienced?

In the short time I have been on campus, I have learned that you should take every opportunity you can because it can lead you into a whole new world of experiences and allow you to find something you are very passionate about. I found new friends and many things to do on campus that I would never have tried before.

Any surprises about college life that you did not anticipate?

I was surprised by all the free time I have. Beyond all my schoolwork, it is very liberating to be able to walk around campus and hang out with people. It is also different to have to think about where and what I am going to eat, what I must get accomplished for the day, and debate whether it is time to clean up my dorm room or not.

Anything else you’d like to say to the many alumni who read the newsletter?