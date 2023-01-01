How to Apply

All high school students applying to UW Madison needed to apply for Fox Valley Chapter scholarships through the Wisconsin Scholarship Hub (WiSH) website: Wisconsin Scholarship Hub
All students who apply to UW have access to WiSH once they activate their UW “net id”. Even if a student has not yet been formally accepted they can still go ahead and apply for scholarships.
Applications for the 2022 WAA: Fox Valley Scholarship are now being accepted! Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, February 1, so don’t wait to apply!
For more information about WiSH and scholarships at UW–Madison, please visit https://financialaid.wisc.edu/types-of-aid/scholarships/