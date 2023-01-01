How to Apply

All high school students applying to UW Madison needed to apply for Fox Valley Chapter scholarships through the Wisconsin Scholarship Hub (WiSH) website: Wisconsin Scholarship Hub

All students who apply to UW have access to WiSH once they activate their UW “net id”. Even if a student has not yet been formally accepted they can still go ahead and apply for scholarships.

Applications for the 2022 WAA: Fox Valley Scholarship are now being accepted! Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, February 1, so don’t wait to apply!