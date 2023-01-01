Alexander Grey

UW-Madison has a great reputation academically and is consistently ranked among the best public universities in the country. I’ve always enjoyed the campus and the overall positive energy of the city, not to mention Camp Randall on Saturdays in the fall

What are you interested in studying?

I am studying Chemical Engineering. I took a college level chemistry class my junior year of high school and became very interested in the subject. I want to pursue engineering because that way I can see and work with the product I am creating.

What is one key thing you have learned or experienced?

One thing that I have learned is to stay on top of schoolwork and get ahead of the game when you can. It’s also very important to set aside time for yourself to relax and avoid long stressful days.

Have you joined any organizations on campus?

I am in the Chemical Engineering club here on campus. I want to learn as much as possible about my future career and potential work I will be doing.

Are you a first generation student?

I am the first one in my immediate family to attend UW- Madison. I have had multiple cousins and uncles attend UW, and once my Grandma was able to sneak down onto the field and sit on the bench with the players at a home football game.

If you could change one thing about your college experience so far, what would you change?

I would move my 7:45 AM classes back an hour later.

Any words to those who donate to the WAA: Fox Valley Scholarship program?