Victoria Rens x’26

Hometown: Menasha, WI

Why did you decide to go to the University of Wisconsin?

Before attending UW-Madison as a full time student, I initially fell in love with the culture, diversity, ambitious attitude, architecture, and community that is cultivated here. In my eyes, no other institution could compete with the prestigious academics, the desire to honor the Ho-Chunk ancestry, or school pride and culture. Now, as a fully immersed adult, I can appreciate the conversations, cuisine, professors/teaching assistants, and most importantly: the Wisconsin experience.

What are you interested in studying?

I intend to major in political science and Spanish, with a potential certificate in criminal justice. My inclination towards humanities subjects like history, current events, and literature drive my passion for laws and government, and the beauty of the Spanish language.

Now that you have completed your first semester, what is one key thing you have learned or experienced?

My first semester taught me many things: how to read 60 pages in roughly 3 hours, how to not slip walking about Bascom, and what a caffeine addiction feels like. But the most important thing I have learned is that if you give your best to each and every situation, odds are you will succeed.

Have you joined any clubs or other organizations on campus?

I have been honored to be on the UW-Madison Cheerleading team. This was one of my goals since I committed to the university, so for this to materialize was a surreal moment. I joined because it's an extracurricular I wanted to carry into college, it encapsulates the. magic of UW game days, and it provides structure in my life. I adore it.

Any words to those who support the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter?