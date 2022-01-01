Save the Date: Day of the Badger

Day of the Badger is back. On April 6 and 7, 2021, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. As a bonus, when you give to the Fox Valley Chapter scholarship fund during Day of the Badger, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000 per group — thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund.

This year the Fox Valley Chapter will be awarding ten $2,000 scholarships to students from our area which includes Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca and Winnebago counties. Your gifts allow us to continue our long tradition of recognizing deserving Fox Valley area students. Instead of me telling you, let a few on them describe the impact of your giving:

“I would like to thank everyone who donates to the WAA: Fox Valley Scholarship program. Your generosity has provided me with an amazing opportunity to attend UW-Madison and pursue my dreams! I am so blessed to be a recipient of this scholarship and I hope I will make the alumni proud with my accomplishments.” — Alexis Bakken ‘x24

“I would like to thank everyone who donates to the WAA: Fox Valley scholarship program. It is amazing to see the sense of community Badgers maintain. This is a perfect way to keep that community strong, building ties between alumni and upcoming students.” — Carter Norton ‘x24

“With great sincerity, I would like to say thank you for supporting my academic journey. Without the WAA: Fox Valley Scholarship, going to this amazing University would not have been a possibility. To all who donate and will continue to donate to this Scholarship, know your donations are life-changing and greatly help students like myself. On Wisconsin!” — Corinne Banks ‘x23

So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great.

To donate go to dayofthebadger.org, or you can find a link directly to our fund on our Facebook page. Gifts can also be made by calling 800-443-6162 between the hours of 9 AM and 5 PM.