Hometown: Appleton, WI

Why did you decide to go to the University of Wisconsin?

I was already set on getting into the University of Wisconsin ever since I was in middle school. The University of Wisconsin has a lot of opportunities on campus and resources for students. As a first-generation college student, this campus was the perfect size where I knew I could fit in easily with the diversity here.

What are you interested in studying?

I am currently declared as a marketing and supply chain management major. I am interested in studying these majors because marketing is very versatile and supply chain is more specialized, rapidly growing and there are many job opportunities.

What is one key thing you have learned in your first year?

One key thing I’ve learned is to not just “learn” things, but to learn how to apply it as well. Being able to fully understand concepts and finding a way to apply it to real life, therefore using the knowledge you gained to benefit you into being a more well-rounded person.

Have you joined any clubs or other organizations on campus?

I am currently in HASA (Hmong American Student Association) as well as AAIV (Asian-American Intervarsity). Being surrounded by those with the same ethnic background and religious belief as me definitely makes me more included on campus and has helped me have a sense of belonging here.

Any big surprises about college life that you did not anticipate?

There really is no one to hold your hand every step of the way and encourage you to do things like turning in your assignments in on time or studying for an exam. There is a lot of content condensed into one semester for courses, so you have to be on top of your schedule and not fall behind. The transition from high school to college happened in a blink of an eye, however, college life also teaches one to manage and utilize their time wisely.

Any words to those who support the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter?