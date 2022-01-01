Pandemic Experiences – Allie Ho

From 2019 scholarship recipient - Allie Ho x’23, Biology & Global Health Certificate I am currently a House Fellow/RA at Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall and I must say that working and trying to get an education during this pandemic hasn't been easy. All my classes are online this semester, which I am quite happy about because I want to lessen my exposure to COVID-19 as much as possible, but it is also difficult at times. Some days I feel like I do nothing besides sit in front of my computer screen and watch lectures, take notes, and do assignments. Working as a House Fellow has been very eye-opening, especially during this pandemic. It always amazes me to see how so many people are still acting as if COVID-19 doesn't exist; seeing this behavior in the residence hall is the reason why I'm not surprised that COVID-19 cases are rising on campus. But even though this year has been filled with a lot of stress and fear, I feel like I have grown a lot because of it. This pandemic has forced me to grow not only as a student, but also as a leader. Being a House Fellow during the pandemic has made me more aware of my actions, especially when it comes to COVID-19 safety guidelines; I try my best to show how serious I am about following safety guidelines in hope that my residents will notice and do the same. And lastly, I truly appreciate how understanding my professors have been during this time. It has really helped ease some of the stress and anxiety that comes with getting an education during the pandemic. Now I can say that I definitely have a better appreciation for school and life because of this pandemic and I am looking forward to the day when I'll be able to sit next to my friends in a big lecture hall once again. Read more experiences about the pandemic from Fox Valley students and alumni.