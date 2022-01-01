Fox Valley Badgers October Newsletter

Greetings from the Chapter President

Hello, Fox Valley Badgers!

This fall, 268 new students from our four-county chapter area started attending classes in Madison. What an interesting time to be a new student given all that is going on. We wish them much luck and success as they start their educational journey. We also extend our hope that all students, faculty, and support staff are able to avoid the impacts of the pandemic to remain healthy and safe.

As part of the Student Welcome Virtual Celebration held on August 16, the Fox Valley chapter joined chapters all across the country in distributing welcome signs to many of the new students. Above are a few photos from the almost 150 signs delivered by Fox Valley chapter members to students all over our chapter area. Keep showing your Badger pride!

On, Wisconsin!

John Siebers ’78

President, Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA): Fox Valley Chapter

foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com

Welcome the Newest Badgers

In 2020, the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter was able to award $2,000 scholarships to seven area high school seniors who are now attending UW–Madison. For the next few months we are going to introduce you to a recent scholarship recipient. This month we introduce you to Justice Moore from Appleton, who hopes to go on to law school.

Fill the Hill 2020: Virtually Unflappable

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. CDT to Friday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m. CDT

Enjoy a grand, goofy UW tradition and help support chapter scholarships at the same time!

Every year, in honor of one of the most memorable UW pranks ever pulled, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association fills Bascom Hill with as many plastic lawn flamingos as possible. Each flamingo represents one gift made to the university during Fill the Hill. To keep this beloved tradition going this year, the flamingos will be going virtual for the first time. And now you can participate by giving to your local chapter scholarship fund!

When you give, your donation will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000 per chapter — thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. Plus, you’ll receive a secret link to access online flamingo fun that you can enjoy from anywhere in the world — from social frames to digital backgrounds and more. Most importantly, your generous donation to a chapter scholarship fund will help make the dream of a UW education come true for promising local students. Scholarships are critical to attracting the best and brightest students to UW–Madison, many of whom could not earn their degrees without financial assistance.

Visit uwflamingos.com to learn more and find your chapter’s scholarship fund during the event.

October Virtual Chapter Meeting

Monday, Oct. 12 | 7 p.m.

So, what happens during a chapter meeting? We invite all alumni to spend some time with fellow Badgers to help us figure it out. Now that we are virtual, much of the time is simply spent catching up with friends we have not seen in a while. Because of the pandemic, it is difficult to plan our next social, community service, or scholarship fundraising events, but we’ll still get together virtually on Monday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. Let us know what is on your mind.

If you are the parent of a current student, we are especially interested in hearing about your experiences at the end of the spring semester and the start of this fall semester. Please help us understand what you and your family are going through and how we might help.

Alumni Spotlight

The chapter would like to celebrate the many alumni who reside in our four-county area. We are looking for everyday stories and accomplishments, examples of community service, and even alumni-owned or managed businesses and charitable organizations. If you would like to be included or would like to nominate someone to be featured, please contact us at foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com.

UW Response to COVID-19