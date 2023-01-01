Kristen Patterson

Hometown: Winneconne, Wisconsin

Why did you decide to go to the University of Wisconsin?

I decided to attend the University of Wisconsin because it was quite honestly my dream school. It offered a good program for my major, and I knew that it would be an amazing resource of opportunities for my future. I also love cities and the hustle and bustle, and Madison has so many great places and experiences to offer.

What are you interested in studying?

My declared major is biochemistry, I love the study of cells and the processes that occur within the human body. I especially am interested in how certain drugs effect bodily ailments and processes, and I hope to one day work in either research or developing medicine.

Now that you have completed your first semester, what is one key thing you have learned:

One thing I have learned is that college is all that you put into it. Yes, professors and teacher’s assistants help you learn and tell you information, but it is up to you to decipher that information and learn it well. It is much more independent than high school, but I have come to enjoy that aspect of college very much.

If you could change 1 thing about your college experience so far, what would you change?

I think my adaptation to college classes and how they are structured was a bit difficult for me to understand at first. It was almost more like an online school for me personally. However, I always have to start somewhere, so I am glad I am now over that learning curve and now know somewhat of what I’m doing.

Any words to those who support the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter?