Fox Valley Badgers June Newsletter

Hello, Fox Valley Badgers!

Have you wanted to check out what the Fox Valley Badgers are all about but did not want to drive to Appleton? Or maybe you don’t know anyone, so you hesitate to attend? Well, now is your opportunity to join us at our virtual June chapter meeting. On Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m., we’ll get together on Zoom — you will need to bring your own beverage and snacks, though!

We’ll be discussing a few events in the planning stages, but most importantly, we want to hear from you. How have you been showing your Badger pride? Have you watched any of the UW Now Livestream events or maybe participated in the Saturday virtual jump around? Parents of students: Any questions? This would be a great opportunity to ask us experienced alumni.

I hope you are able to join the fun.

Be safe!

John Siebers ’78

President, WAA: Fox Valley Chapter

foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com

Student Send-Off

Planning is in process! Watch for an announcement on the virtual Student Send-Off sponsored by the Fox Valley chapter and the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Badger Trivia

The Fox Valley chapter held our first-ever virtual event: a Badger trivia contest on Monday, May 18. The 25 questions included multiple choice (or is that multiple guess?), fill in the blank, and even a name that tune. While there were a few gimmes, other questions challenged everyone’s knowledge of campus history and lore.

Do you know ...

How many countries are represented in the UW student body?

What Memorial Union memorializes?

What is the most popular flavor of Babcock Hall ice cream?

Thanks to those who participated. From all of the players with a high score, Eric Burmeister DPT’17 was drawn at random as the winner of The Red Shirt™, 12th Edition. Originally from Menasha, Eric now lives in the Detroit metro area. Thanks for having some fun with the Fox Valley Badgers, and we hope you are able to show the Motor City Badgers chapter some native Wisconsinite spirit!

Answers:

121 countries and all 50 states

World War I veterans

According to the Babcock Hall Dairy Store, vanilla is the number one seller.

Survey Feedback

Thank you to the 82 people who completed the Fox Valley chapter event survey conducted in March and April. The survey answers and added feedback will help the chapter design and plan future alumni events. A few of the highlights:

Of those who responded, 52 (63 percent) are interested in attending Badger Cafés (the educational events where experts from Madison come to the Fox Valley to present on a topic of interest). We are planning to host these popular gatherings again, and we’ll keep you posted on the guidance we get on when that may happen.

Forty-one respondents (50 percent) expressed an interest in going on a bus trip to a UW football game. Chapter leadership was planning our first-ever bus trip to a fall 2020 game in Madison, but we are awaiting further guidance from WAA and Athletics officials on fall season plans.

Social events like a beer tasting or wine tasting also received support from those who responded (45 percent and 43 percent, respectively). We’d love to provide that experience in a face-to-face way, but until then WAA is exploring virtual options for this idea. As soon as we know more we’ll get the word out via Facebook Twitter and future newsletters. Stay tuned!

And the Winner Is ...

From the survey respondents who entered the drawing, MaryBeth (Ajack) Matzek ’94 is the winner of a UW football autographed by head coach Paul Chryst ’88. Congratulations, MaryBeth!

UW Response to COVD-19

COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect is a free desktop and mobile app that provides accurate information, social support, and helpful resources to Wisconsinites.

From the Office of the Chancellor: Planning for a Safe Return to Campus.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) has created a website with links to articles and stories about much of the great work UW–Madison is doing related to the COVID-19 epidemic.

How should you talk to kids about COVID-19? What will the financial impact be for families and vulnerable people? What is the impact on domestic and global markets? Experts from UW–Madison faculty and staff share their insights on a range of COVID-19 topics.

Stay Connected

As Badgers, we’re in this together. And though we can’t meet in person, we hope you’ll stay connected with us on Facebook, follow @FVBadgers on Twitter and Instagram, or visit our website for the most up-to-date information. Feel free to email your questions and comments to foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com.

Support our Bucky Business Partners, and thank them for their support of Fox Valley scholarships!

In addition to supporting local scholarships, there are other benefits in becoming a Bucky Business Partner. Check out our Bucky Business Partner web page or contact foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com for more information. We'd love to partner with you!

