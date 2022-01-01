Fox Valley Badgers — August Newsletter

Greetings from the Chapter President

Hello, Fox Valley Badgers!

Please join me in congratulating the 268 new students from our four-county chapter area who will be attending the UW in the fall. What an interesting time to be a new student! Not only do they need to figure out how to navigate their new lives in Madison — meeting new people, living in the dorms — but they also need to contend with an uncertain learning environment. We wish them all much luck and success as they begin their educational journey!

I hope everyone continues to have a safe and enjoyable socially distant summer.

Be safe!

John Siebers ’78

President, Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA): Fox Valley Chapter

Student Welcome

Sunday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m. CDT

Because the Fox Valley chapter was unable to hold our in-person Student Send-Off picnic this year, all students who will be new to the UW in the fall are invited to participate in the Student Welcome Virtual Celebration. A welcoming and fun event, including games and prizes, has been planned by WAA staff and several alumni chapters. To participate, Fox Valley–area freshmen and transfer students should look for an invitation from WAA to sign up for this event.

Alumni, you can help by spreading the word to family and friends that new students from the Fox Valley area are welcome to participate in this virtual celebration.

2020 Scholarship Winners

Please join me is congratulating all of the Fox Valley Chapter 2020 scholarship winners. Each of these seven students will receive $2,000 to help get their educational journey in Madison off to a great start. There were many deserving applicants from our four-county area. After careful consideration, the scholarship committee selected these seven based on their community engagement, educational excellence and financial need.

August Virtual Chapter meeting

Monday, August 10 | 7 p.m.

Have you wanted to check out what the Fox Valley Badgers are all about but did not want to drive to Appleton, or maybe you don’t know anyone, so hesitate to attend? Well, now is your opportunity to join us at our virtual August Chapter meeting. The agenda includes a social time and news on coming events.

Alumni Spotlight

Did you know there are more than 24,000 alumni who reside in our four-county chapter area? The chapter would like to celebrate alumni accomplishments, recognize alumni community service, and get to know some of the many alumni around us. Starting in September, the Fox Valley Chapter is going to feature area alumni in this newsletter and on our Facebook page. If you would like to be included or would like to nominate someone to be featured, please contact us at foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com.

Share Your Stories

Do you have an anecdote or a unique story of your time on campus? Maybe something others might find amusing or even learn from? We’d love to share your stories “Reader’s Digest style” in a future newsletter (and you will be rewarded with some fine Badger swag). If you have any questions or a submission, please send to foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com.

UW Response to COVID-19

Want the latest news and views on the COVID-19 impact and other current events? Visit advanceuw.org to read about the great work UW–Madison is doing related to the COVID-19 virus.

Stay informed with UW-Madison updates on operations during COVID.

Find out what’s new in UW research, instruction, and outreach in the UW Now Livestreams.The next event is Tuesday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

Stay Connected

As Badgers, we're in this together. And though we can't meet in person, we hope you'll stay connected with us on Facebook, follow @FVBadgers on Twitter and Instagram, or visit our website for the most up-to-date information.

