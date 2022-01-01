Fox Valley March Newsletter

This month’s newsletter features how Fox Valley alumni have been staying busy and welcomes new Badger Grace Rogers. Also mark your calendars, Day of the Badger is just over a week away!
How will you seize the day? Get involved in Day of the Badger, April 5–6, by giving to your passion, wearing red, and celebrating the UW.