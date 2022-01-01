Alexandra “Allie” Ho

I decided to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison because of the beautiful campus and forward-thinking community. I am the second person in my family to attend as my sister graduated from UW-Madison recently and she loved her time here.

What are you interested in studying?

I have always been interested in science and learning about the human body, which is why I chose to study biology. Also, in the future I want to work in the health field.

What is one key thing you have learned or experienced?

During my short time on campus, one key thing that I have learned is that getting involved and going to campus events is such an important part of the Wisconsin experience. Through going to campus events, I have been able to meet so many amazing people and make so many great friends as well as learn new things about culture, community, campus life and more!

Have you joined any organizations on campus?

I joined the Asian American Student Union (AASU) and the American Red Cross to make connections with people and find a way to help my community.

Closing thoughts?