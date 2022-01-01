WAA: Fox Valley Chapter’s Year in Review

Scholarships

One of the key objectives of the Fox Valley chapter is to support local students through scholarships to the UW. In 2020 the chapter was fortunate that our major fundraisers were held before the pandemic lock-down.

Social Functions

Getting together with alumni and all Badger fans to celebrate and enjoy all that the University of Wisconsin–Madison represents is another goal of the Fox Valley chapter. As you can imagine, 2020 was just a little different. Gone were the in-person events and basketball and football game watch parties. Our first-ever bus trip to a football game had to be canceled. Like many other aspects of our personal lives, we had to shift to the virtual world.