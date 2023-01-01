Lofton Putzer x’24

Hometown: Appleton

Why did you decide to go to the University of Wisconsin?

An affordable high quality engineering education

What are you interested in studying?

Civil Engineering as I’d like to design humane and sustainable humanitarian settings for displaced people.

Tell us something interesting you have learned while on campus?

The police ride horses on State Street - I wasn’t expecting that

Any general comments about your college experience?

I wish it was more affordable and attainable for all. Student loan debt is debilitating for many.

Any words to those who support the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter?