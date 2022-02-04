Local Alumni Recognition

Honorees are UW alums who have made a lasting and significant contribution to the community within the borders of the Fox Valley Chapter. This includes Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca and Winnebago Counties.
Know of someone deserving to be the Badger of the Year? We are currently accepting nominations. Please fill out this form by Friday Feb 4, 2022.
Previous Badger of the Year honorees:
- 2020 - Stephen Seifert
- 2019 - Thomas Berven
- 2018 - Thomas Sutter
- 2017 - Nancy Heykes
- 2016 – John and Sally Mielke
- 2015 - Nancy Krueger
- 2014 - E. Alan Hartman
- 2013 - Bill Raaths
- 2012 - Harry Spiegelberg
- 2011 - Oscar Boldt (deceased)
- 2010 - Paula Vandehey
- 2009 - Samuel Miller
- 2008 - Peter Kelly
- 2007 - Tim Higgins
- 2006 - Francis Wiesner (deceased)
- 2005 - Tom Prosser
- 2004 - Jim Perry