Justice Moore

Why did you decide to go to the University of Wisconsin?

I decided to attend the University of Wisconsin - Madison because of the beautiful campus and many academic opportunities. My older sister also attends UW and will be graduating at the end of this semester. She was able to pursue many opportunities in her field of study here, which was appealing to me.

What are you interested studying?

I’m very passionate about languages so I will be studying Spanish and English. I enjoy learning new words and breaking down grammar. I also love learning about culture in Spanish-speaking countries. With my knowledge in language, I plan to pursue a degree in law.

Have you joined any organizations on campus?

I joined Circle-K since I was very involved with Key Club when I was in high school. I enjoy being a servant leader and giving back by volunteering. I also plan on joining the ASL club since I’m deaf and grew up with a sign language interpreter in the classroom.

How has the pandemic impacted the start of your college career?

I decided to cancel my university housing contract at the beginning of this past summer due to the uncertainty with the pandemic. I signed an apartment lease at the last minute. I am usually very proactive and like to have a plan well in advance. But it all worked out! My apartment has a freshman program, which is very similar to the dorm experience.

Any words to those who donate to the WAA: Fox Valley Scholarship fund?