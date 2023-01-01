Become a Bucky Business Partner

Partner with us!
The Bucky Business Partner program gives you the opportunity to directly help local students through WAA-FV scholarships and also show that your business is a proud supporter of our chapter and the UW.
WAA Fox Valley has distributed over $70,000 in scholarships over the past 7 years. We need to increase our scholarship award amounts to keep up with current costs of an excellent UW education. As a Bucky Business Partner, your support could help the Chapter dramatically increase this program and support our promising young people in their pursuit of a brighter future.
We need your help to maximize the impact in our community. Your support as a Bucky Business Partner will help the Chapter leverage UW resources for our Fox Valley communities, including a year-long schedule of events and educational programs, and above all, by awarding scholarships to local high school students
Partner Levels - there are several different sponsorship levels to choose from. The specifics are outlined below.
Bucky Partner - $500 annual contribution commitment
In addition to knowing that you are supporting future Badgers from our area, you will receive:
- Name recognition on uwalumni.com/foxvalley and posters at all events
- 2 complimentary tickets to annual spring Founder’s Day dinner
Bucky Mentor - $1,000 annual contribution commitment
Receive all benefits above in the Partner level, as well as:
- Name recognition and link to your company website on uwalumni.com/foxvalley
- Name recognition in monthly newsletter to email list of 1,500
- Social Media recognition up to 4x per year including company links
Bucky Investor - $2,000 annual contribution commitment.
Receive all benefits in the Mentor and Partner level, as well as:
- Logo recognition and link to your company website on uwalumni.com/foxvalley
- Logo recognition in monthly newsletter to email list of 1,500
- Podium recognition during events
- Logo placement in event slideshow at Founders’ Day and presentation events
Bucky Visionary - $5,000 annual contribution commitment
Receive all benefits in the Investor, Mentor, and Partner level, as well as:
- One named scholarship after your company
- Opportunity to place company supplied display at events
- Recognition in press release for annual Scholarship Awards
All partner levels include a 5 year commitment. Alternative opportunities may be discussed.
Contact our Bucky Business Partner Team to learn more! Email our chapter at foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com or contact anyone on our team:
Lou Blascysk lcblas@sbcglobal.net
Conor Duffin fvra.c.duffin@gmail.com
Travis Powell travis_powell@uwalumni.com
Nancy Schanke nancyschanke@uwalumni.com
John Siebers jsiebers78@uwalumni.com
To view current and past scholarship winners, click the links under the Scholarship section of this webpage.