Become a Bucky Business Partner

Partner with us!

The Bucky Business Partner program gives you the opportunity to directly help local students through WAA-FV scholarships and also show that your business is a proud supporter of our chapter and the UW.

WAA Fox Valley has distributed over $70,000 in scholarships over the past 7 years. We need to increase our scholarship award amounts to keep up with current costs of an excellent UW education. As a Bucky Business Partner, your support could help the Chapter dramatically increase this program and support our promising young people in their pursuit of a brighter future.

We need your help to maximize the impact in our community. Your support as a Bucky Business Partner will help the Chapter leverage UW resources for our Fox Valley communities, including a year-long schedule of events and educational programs, and above all, by awarding scholarships to local high school students

Partner Levels - there are several different sponsorship levels to choose from. The specifics are outlined below.

Bucky Partner - $500 annual contribution commitment

In addition to knowing that you are supporting future Badgers from our area, you will receive:

Name recognition on uwalumni.com/foxvalley and posters at all events

2 complimentary tickets to annual spring Founder’s Day dinner

Bucky Mentor - $1,000 annual contribution commitment

Receive all benefits above in the Partner level, as well as:

Name recognition and link to your company website on uwalumni.com/foxvalley

Name recognition in monthly newsletter to email list of 1,500

Social Media recognition up to 4x per year including company links

Bucky Investor - $2,000 annual contribution commitment.

Receive all benefits in the Mentor and Partner level, as well as:

Logo recognition and link to your company website on uwalumni.com/foxvalley

Logo recognition in monthly newsletter to email list of 1,500

Podium recognition during events

Logo placement in event slideshow at Founders’ Day and presentation events

Bucky Visionary - $5,000 annual contribution commitment

Receive all benefits in the Investor, Mentor, and Partner level, as well as:

One named scholarship after your company

Opportunity to place company supplied display at events

Recognition in press release for annual Scholarship Awards

All partner levels include a 5 year commitment. Alternative opportunities may be discussed.

Contact our Bucky Business Partner Team to learn more! Email our chapter at foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com or contact anyone on our team:

Lou Blascysk lcblas@sbcglobal.net

Conor Duffin fvra.c.duffin@gmail.com

Travis Powell travis_powell@uwalumni.com

Nancy Schanke nancyschanke@uwalumni.com

John Siebers jsiebers78@uwalumni.com