Camille Clark

Hometown: Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Why did you decide to go to the University of Wisconsin?

I decided to attend UW- Madison because I wanted the best education possible. Between the academic excellence, the countless clubs and organizations, social opportunities and my lifelong love for the Badgers made the decisions obvious.

What are you interested in studying?

I have not declared a major, but right now I’m on the pre-business route. I would love to be able to study marketing for a sports team and working on contracts with sports.

Now that you have completed your first semester, what is one key thing you have experienced?

I have experienced willingness to meet people is key to be successful. Becoming involved and taking any experience as an opportunity to grow is critical to my development. Meeting people is not only beneficial for creating friendships, but also good for creating a future network.

Have you joined any clubs or other organizations on campus and why?

I have joined multiple clubs; however, I am really invested in my Sports Business Club. I really enjoy the weekly meetings, where they bring in guest speakers. Listening to people in the sports business world helps give me tips on what to do and gives me insight on their daily lifestyle. I also volunteer for this club by working sporting events at the Kohl Center and helped pick up a nearby park and beach. I joined clubs here at UW–Madison because in high school I was heavily involved, and I wanted to continue being involved on campus here.

Any big surprises about college life that you did not anticipate?

I didn’t anticipate enjoying living in the dorms. I thought I would hate having to live with so many other people, but it turned out that I love it. I love being able to see my friends every day and meeting people by just a simple conversation in the elevator or the halls.

Any words to those who support the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter?