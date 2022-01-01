Skip Navigation

Sustaining Donors

Fox Valley Chapter

We would like to recognize and thank our current group of Sustaining Donors:

PhD Level ($500+)

  • Lou Blasczyk '69
  • Bill '67 and Ginny '68 Devine
  • Nadine '84 and Sam '84 Miller
  • Jerry Van Dyn Hoven '77
  • Anonymous

Master's Level ($100-$499)

  • Kathy Dyreby '77
  • Amy '87 and Pat '86 Galloway
  • Al Hartman '68
  • Nancy Heykes '74, JD '77
  • Kathy Jezwinski '90
  • Rick '73 and Marion Peterson
  • Travis Powell '00
  • Tom Prosser '58
  • Nancy Schanke '76 and Pete Gasper
  • Nancy '72, MS '74 and Tom '72, '75 Scheuerman
  • John '78 and Tina Siebers
  • Molly Norton Smiltneek '00 and Eric Smiltneek '01, MD '06
  • Thomas Sutter '71
  • Jackie Van De Hey '83
  • Paula Vandehey '86

Bachelor's Level ($5-$99)

  • Nancy Krueger JD '79

