Chapter Teams

 Fundraising Team (open)

  • Red Smith Sports Banquet silent auction (John Siebers)
  • Sustaining Donors & Bucky Business Partners programs (Travis Powell, Lou Blasczyk, Conor Duffin, Nancy Schanke)
  • Short term fund raisers (various):
    • Special Events
    • Miscellaneous Raffles

Scholarship Team (Bill Devine)

  • Fox Valley Chapter Scholarship program

 Outreach Events Team (open)

  • Minority Student Trip (Tim Higgins)
  • Founders’ Day (Paula Vandehey, Nancy Scheuerman)
  • Student Send Off (Kathy Jezwinski)
  • Building Partnerships/Wisconsin Idea Events (Nancy Schanke)
  • Community Service Projects  (various)

Social Events Team (Marion Peterson)

  • Game Watch Parties
  • Wine & Beer Tasting events

Awards & Recognition Team (Nancy Schanke)

  • Badger of the Year
  • Life Time Achievement
  • Forward Under 40
  • Presidents Circle of Excellence award

Communications Team (Kathy Jezwinski)

  • Event promotion & advertising
  • Social Media
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Instagram
  • Chapter website & calendar upkeep (Jackie VanDeHey)
  • Photography

Professional Networking Team  (Travis Powell)

  • Badger Bridge

Alumni for Wisconsin Representative (Nancy Schanke)

  • Advocacy for UW

Admissions Liaison (Paula Vandehey)

  • Annual Fox Valley College Fair
  • Alumni Admissions Volunteer  (Diane Opperman)
Updated 9/04/19

