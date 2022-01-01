A Wisconsin Alumni Association Chapter
Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.
The WAA: Fort Atkinson Chapter is a group of dedicated UW alumni volunteers. Working together, we raise money to provide scholarships to students from our area who plan to attend UW–Madison. The Fort Atkinson chapter has provided scholarships since 1955, making it one of the oldest scholarship programs in our area. Join us!
Upcoming Events
Check out all upcoming WAA events.
WAA Stories
A well-known philanthropist, Jerome “Jerry” Chazen ’48 was a lifelong art enthusiast and an education advocate. A successful capitalist and cofound...