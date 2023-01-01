Matthew Sesing, son of Patrick and Christin Sesing, graduated from Fond du Lac High School, where he was elected to and served as treasurer of the National Honor Society.

Matthew’s four-year membership in the swim club provided valuable experience and skill to propel his training to become a lifeguard with the Fond du Lac Recreation Department. While in high school, he competed in cross country and track, and he served as captain of the swim team.

As a Unified Bowler, Matthew engaged with Special Olympians on the ARC of Fond du Lac team every Sunday for the past four years. Matthew also learned the value of helping others during many volunteer experiences through Key Club where he simultaneously developed leadership skills and cultivated compassion for others.

Matthew is also a dedicated musician. He was a member of the Cardinal Singers, an a cappella choral group, and four high school bands. Matthew earned a starring role as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz, which is a fitting role for this young Badger who certainly has plenty of heart!