Scholarship Winner: Eliana Cook

Eliana Cook, daughter of Michael and Maria Cook, is a 2020 graduate of Fond du Lac High School. Eliana is a well-rounded student with an impressive academic standing and a global perspective.

Eliana’s culturally-responsive, and extensive community-minded volunteer experiences, are a testament to her genuine humanitarian-minded character. She earned 120+ hours of service as a Key Club member, the majority of which were spent working with community members with disabilities at The Arc of Fond du Lac. As a bilingual speaker, Eliana immersed herself in activities that helped her fellow students transition into high school, such being an Ignition mentor and Global Teens. As a member of S.T.A.A.N D. (Students Taking Action Against Negative Decisions), she supported the writing of a winning $5000 grant proposal for substance abuse education. Even with all of that service, and in response to the Covid-10 pandemic, Eliana has been offering her bilingual skills online through dosomething.org.

Eliana was an active member of the Fond du Lac High music program. She was lead trumpet player and played in the marching, jazz, pep, symphonic, and summer band. She sang alto in the Concert Choir and participated in the Dance group.

As a member of Fond du Lac High School’s rock climbing team, Eliana combined her inclination for communication and teamwork with her certified skills of climbing and belaying to participate in monthly competitions and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Youth Ambassadors Program selected Eliana to represent the US in a cultural leadership exchange program in Latin America to learn about sustainable development.

With a desire to continue assisting students as they transition from one school to another, Eliana plans to build new friendships by joining BRIDGE, an International Peer Mentorship Program. She hopes to expand her global perspective, and as Eliana stated, “transcend borders and connect ideas” by studying abroad in a French-speaking county.

Eliana expressed interests in both biology and anthropology, such as the Emergence of Human Culture and the Ecology of Fishes. She plans to major in Conservation Biology.