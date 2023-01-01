Meghan Schmitt, daughter of Michael and Laurie Schmitt, graduated from Fond du Lac High School where she was elected to be a member of the National Honor Society.

Megan is a devoted scholar, linguist, and musician. When she chooses to do something, it is a long-term commitment. As evidenced by her four years of German, four years of soccer, and four years in at least three bands, including serving as rank leader for the drumline in the Fondy Marching Band.

Her devotion extends to her religious life as well. Meghan participated in the annual Walk to Mary Pilgrimage each year of high school. During one pilgrimage, she assisted a 75-year-old veteran on the 21 mile walk. She plans to continue practicing her faith and finding “acceptance and kindness” at Saint Paul’s Catholic Student Center.

In addition to her many school and faith-based activities, Meghan has worked at Annie’s Fountain City Cafe since her sophomore year of high school.

Meghan’s humorous writing style made her application a joy to read. Ask her about her first time using a micropipette, and how that experience formed her philosophical foundation of how to overcome fear of failure with persistence, determination, and hard work.