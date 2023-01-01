Corrie Phelan is the daughter of Sandra and Michael Phelan and a Fond du Lac High School graduate. She was first elected to the Junior National Honor Society and later the National Honor Society.

Corrie is an athlete, a “mathlete” and a passionate band member. In fact, she thinks it would be amazing to be a part of the UW Marching Band. She was active in the music community and her contagious drive for improvement and her ability to lead by example is evidenced by her service as section leader, first chair, and VP of public relations of Fondy high school’s band program.

Corrie’s nonjudgmental abundance of empathy and her participation in Teen Court set her application apart. She began volunteering for Teen Court in 2017 and, according to one of her letters of recommendation, has had a voice in over 100 youth trials as a juror and jury foreman. She served on the advisory board, facilitated future training, and even volunteered to dress up as a princess to raise funds during a summer festival.

Her collective experiences have taught her that she can accomplish more than she thinks and challenges to her success will not limit or define her. Corrie spoke of equity and her drive to be an engineer. Perhaps her job at BCI Burke gave her insight into the demands of the field. Certainly, her love of math and exceptional problem-solving skills will support her career goals.