Anna Schneider, daughter of Kim and Joseph Schneider, is a 2022 graduate of Laconia High School where she was elected to be in the National Honor Society.

Anna’s distinguished scholarship application ticked all the boxes. She won five different Outstanding Student awards in three different subjects since her freshman year. She played volleyball, basketball, and softball each of her 4 years of high school, which makes her a three-season athlete! Now factor in that she is a gifted mathlete, participated in Youth Leadership Fond du Lac, and worked a part-time job to save money to attend college, it is easy to predict a bright future for this soon to be Badger.

Anna’s experiences as a state-level Geography Bee participant gave her a game-plan to face life’s challenges. She sets her goal, then creates a plan which she uses to drive her path to success. If you have the opportunity to meet Anna in person, ask her, “What is the capital city of Slovakia?''