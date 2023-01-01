Local Alumni Recognition

Badger of the Year
Badger of the Year honorees are selected based on leadership in their professions, service to the Fond du Lac community, and/or contributions to volunteer organizations. In short, they bring the Wisconsin Idea to life. Since 2004, we have proudly celebrated alumni who make positive impacts in their roles as leaders, volunteers, educators, and advocates.
Badger of the Year Awards are presented during the Wisconsin Alumni Association – Fond du Lac Chapter’s Founders’ Day, which commemorates the first classes held at the University of Wisconsin on February 5, 1849, and UW–Madison’s subsequent legacy of academic excellence.
Here is a list of the Fond du Lac Chapter’s Badger of the Year Award winners:
2022 - Leigh Kohlmann
2020 - Gary & Rose Boyke family
2019 - Aaron Sadoff '97
2018 - Marguerite Soffa ’46
2017 - Darold Treffert ’55, MD’58
2016 - Richard Kleinfeldt BBA’63, MBA’64
2015 - Denise Retzleff '80, MS'87
2014 - Bob Panzer MS'87
2013 – Michael Mentzer '72
2012 - Steven Leaman ‘97
2011 – Jeffrey Thiel ‘88
2010 – Clarence Campbell
2009 - Mary Rowe-Schmitz
2009 - Michael Sweeney
2007 - Joseph Berger, Jr.
2005 - Steven Millin